Portuguese art in Turkey

  • September 18 2019 15:04:02

Portuguese art in Turkey

ANKARA
Portuguese art in Turkey

The Portuguese Embassy in Turkey, with the support of Camões IP and in association with Perve Galeria, brings the “Connecting to Portugal and the Portuguese Speaking World - the Modern and Contemporary Art Exhibition” to Turkey.

The exhibition features more than 250 original works by more than 60 of the most prestigious Portuguese and Lusophone artists - Cruzeiro Seixas, Fernando Lemos, Julio Orchard, Mario Cesariny, Alberto Pimenta, Rui Simões, Valter Hugo Mother, Marcello Grassmann, Salette Tavares, Malangatana, Paulo Kapela, Tchalé Figueira, Francisco Amaral Rego and Jose Chambel, among many others.

The preview of the exhibition was presented in Istanbul within the framework of Contemporary Istanbul. The exhibition will be open in Ankara on Sept. 19, at the gallery of the Faculty of Arts, Design and Architecture of Bilkent University, the main sponsor of the event in the country’s capital, until Oct. 4.

It is the first time such an exhibition has been organized in Turkey - a true showcase of modern and contemporary art, spanning a large timeline of 100 years of art and a hugely diverse geography consisting of Portuguese-speaking countries – Brazil, Angola, Mozambique and many others — as well as Goa (India) and Macau (China).

The exhibition, curated by Carlos Cabral Nunes, has the support of Krea-Optilon, TomTom Design Hood and Contemporary Istanbul, and runs in parallel with the Istanbul Biennial.

The show is also distinguished by the diversity of materials and creative processes on display from painting to photography, video and performance.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  2. Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

    Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

  3. UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

    UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

  4. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

  5. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship
Recommended
Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Oscar nominee Commitment to make debut

Oscar nominee 'Commitment' to make debut

Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand
Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection

Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection
Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul

Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul
After losing Friends, Netflix buys rights to Seinfeld

After losing 'Friends,' Netflix buys rights to 'Seinfeld'
WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   