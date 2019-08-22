Pompeo speaks with Danish FM after Trump cancels visit

  • August 22 2019 09:48:34

WASHINGTON-Reuters
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Denmark's foreign minister on Aug. 22 and praised U.S.-Danish security cooperation, a day after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a visit to the Nordic country because it rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland.

"Secretary Pompeo spoke by phone today with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod regarding the postponement of President Trump's travel to Denmark," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in statement.

"The secretary expressed appreciation for Denmark's cooperation as one of the United States' allies and Denmark's contributions to address shared global security priorities," she said.

"The secretary and Foreign Minister Kofod also discussed strengthening cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark - including Greenland - in the Arctic."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Denmark's foreign minister on Aug. 22 and praised U.S.-Danish security cooperation, a day after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a visit to the Nordic country because it rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland.
