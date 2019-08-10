Political parties urge FETÖ leader extradition

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Political parties in Turkey issued a joint statement on Aug. 9 demanding the extradition of FETÖ leader from the U.S.

"[Fetullah Gülen] continues to disseminate heretical views using the tactics of terrorist organizations such as Daesh and Al Qaeda," said the statement.

The joint statement was signed by ruling Justice and Development party (AKP), opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), İYİ (Good) Party and National Movement Party (MHP).

His activities are damaging ties with the U.S. which are based on mutual trust, the statement said.

FETÖ and Gülen, who is based in the U.S., is accused of orchestrating a defeated coup July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

'FETÖ a threat for humanity'

Meanwhile, FETÖ is a threat not only for Turkey but for all of humanity, a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Aug. 9.

The comments by Hami Aksoy were in response to a question about the Brazil's denial to extradite to Turkey wanted FETÖ member Ali Sipahi.

“[FETÖ] continues to pose a threat to the security of Brazil as it does for all other countries where it operates,” Aksoy said in a statement.

He said Turkey put up a determined and sincere fight against all kinds of terrorism and expects the same approach from its allies and the international community.

"We expect the Brazilian Government to show the same sensitivity on this matter," Aksoy added.

"In that regard, the fight against FETÖ should be as important and prioritized for Brazil as it is for our country," Aksoy said and vowed to continue cooperating with Brazil to fight terrorism, particularly against FETÖ.

The Brazilian Supreme Court on Aug. 8 denied the extradition of Sipahi, who has been living in Brazil for 12 years and became a Brazilian citizen on Oct. 13, 2016.

Turkey had sought Sipahi’s extradition because of his links to FETÖ.

He was detained at Guarulhos Airport in Sao Paulo in April, according to a police report cited by local media.