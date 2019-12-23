Police seize over 90 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

VAN-Anadolu Agency

Police seized over 90 kilograms of heroin in eastern Turkey on Dec. 23, according to security sources.



The anti-drug police in the province of Van confiscated the illicit drug when they stopped a passenger bus in Tuşba district, the local police said in a statement.



During the search of bus, assisted by a sniffer dog, police found the drugs hidden in the trunk.



Anti-drug team also arrested three suspects during the operation.



A local court later remanded suspects into custody.



According to police data, Turkish security forces seized a total of 18.5 tons of heroin in 2018.



It was the record of all times in Turkey.



Most recently, security forces seized some 330 kilograms of marijuana hidden in a truck apparently full of hay in the eastern province of Bingöl, according to an official statement on Dec. 17.