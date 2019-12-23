Police seize over 90 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

  • December 23 2019 11:46:07

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Police seized over 90 kilograms of heroin in eastern Turkey on Dec. 23, according to security sources.

The anti-drug police in the province of Van confiscated the illicit drug when they stopped a passenger bus in Tuşba district, the local police said in a statement.

During the search of bus, assisted by a sniffer dog, police found the drugs hidden in the trunk.

Anti-drug team also arrested three suspects during the operation.

A local court later remanded suspects into custody.

According to police data, Turkish security forces seized a total of 18.5 tons of heroin in 2018.

It was the record of all times in Turkey.

Most recently, security forces seized some 330 kilograms of marijuana hidden in a truck apparently full of hay in the eastern province of Bingöl, according to an official statement on Dec. 17.

