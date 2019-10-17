Police seize over 40 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

  • October 17 2019 11:20:00

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police seized on Oct. 17 over 40 kilograms (around 88 pounds) of heroin in the eastern province of Van, according to security sources.

Some 40.7 kg of heroin were confiscated when anti-drug police stopped a car in the Tuşba district of Van province, local police said in a statement.

During the search of the vehicle, police found heroin packed in 80 packages in the trunk.

The driver and a passenger in the car were arrested for suspected drug smuggling.

 

 

 

 

 

