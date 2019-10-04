Police promote pedestrian safety

  • October 04 2019 08:56:56

Police promote pedestrian safety

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Police promote pedestrian safety

Police have been stationed at points across Turkey as part of a project to draw attention to pedestrian safety.

At least 7,258 police officers in Istanbul have been working under the motto “We are on duty for pedestrian safety” at 4,660 points.

Some students in Taksim Square also took part in the project with banners to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and handed out brochures with police.

According to Istanbul Deputy Governor Mehmet Ali Özyiğit, the number of fatal accidents involving pedestrians has fallen 12% this year in the metropolis.

The activity has especially taken place in front of public buildings and at pedestrian crossings.

In Bursa province, the project was conducted at 239 points with 1,313 police officers.

In Balikesir province, governor Ersin Yazici distributed hats and whistles to disabled students. Police officers also informed drivers in front of schools about the safety of pupils.

The project was held simultaneously in other provinces of Turkey including Eskişehir, Çanakkale, Kütahya, Bilecik, Yalova, Ordu, Rize, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Artvin and Trabzon.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

    Evacuation of university buildings start after earthquake

  2. 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

    5.0-magnitude earthquake jolts Mediterranean

  3. Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

    Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria safe zone

  4. First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

    First serious crisis for Greek government involves Turkey

  5. Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean

    Turkish drillship Yavuz on second duty in Mediterranean
Recommended
Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands

Draft report favors electric cars over horse carriages on Princes’ Islands
Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy

Istanbul to shine green for Cerebral Palsy
Clouds and fog drift over Selimiye Mosque

Clouds and fog drift over Selimiye Mosque
‘Senior citizens’ in Turkey’s Düzce have fun river rafting

‘Senior citizens’ in Turkey’s Düzce have fun river rafting
New season for symphony orchestra kicks off

New season for symphony orchestra kicks off
Erdoğan greets Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah

Erdoğan greets Jewish community on Rosh Hashanah
WORLD EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnsons offer

EU, Ireland sceptical of a Brexit breakthrough after Johnson's offer

The European Union and Ireland said on Oct. 3 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals were unlikely to yield a deal, with Dublin bluntly warning that Britain was heading towards a no-deal exit unless it made more concessions.   
ECONOMY Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans rise to $74 billion

Consumer loans extended by local lenders increased by 1.1 percent on a weekly basis to hit 422 billion Turkish Liras (around $74 billion) in the week ending Sept. 27, data from the banking market watchdog BDDK showed on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.