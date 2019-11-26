Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links

  • November 26 2019 11:55:00

Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links

ISTANBUL/ANKARA/ÇANAKKALE/KONYA-Anadolu Agency
Police detains 75 over suspected FETÖ links

Turkish police on Nov. 26 detained 52 suspects for their alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

The detentions came after prosecutors in Istanbul issued warrants for 54 suspects.

The police conducted simultaneous raids across the country, and detained 28 suspects on charges of using the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, ByLock.

Separately, prosecutors in coastal northwestern Çanakkale province issued detention warrants for 21 active-duty soldiers including a lieutenant colonel as part of an investigation into the terror group's crypto structure in the Turkish Armed Forces.

Also prosecutors in central Konya province issued detention warrants for 50 FETÖ-linked terror suspects who were accused of being "covert imams" -- senior FETÖ members -- leading terror group members who infiltrated into the armed forces.

In the following hours, 23 of them were detained in the operation launched in 26 provinces.

Another detention warrant was issued by prosecutors in Ankara for 37 suspects, including 32 active-duty soldiers and a "covert imam", and 24 suspects were detained.

In total, 75 suspects out of 162 have been detained so far.

A hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  3. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  4. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  5. Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves

    Syria constitutional talks stuck as regime delegation leaves
Recommended
Ankara to announce space program in 2020

Ankara to announce space program in 2020
Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence

Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence
Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet
370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay

370,000 Syrians return to terror-free areas: VP Oktay
Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL

Turkey detains French woman allegedly linked to ISIL
FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza

FM Çavuşoğlu voices support for Palestinians in Gaza
WORLD US officials meet Libyas Haftar to end Tripoli attack

US officials meet Libya's Haftar to end Tripoli attack

Senior US officials held talks with East Libya-based military commander Khalifa Haftar to discuss steps to halt an offensive on the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the US State Department.
ECONOMY Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

Erdoğan urges use of Turkish lira instead of dollar

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 26 called on Turkish citizens to use the Turkish lira instead of the U.S. dollar in transactions.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.