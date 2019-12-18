Police detains 26 over suspected FETÖ-links

  • December 18 2019 11:57:43

Police detains 26 over suspected FETÖ-links

KÜTAHYA/TOKAT-Anadolu Agency
Police detains 26 over suspected FETÖ-links

Turkish security forces detained 26 suspects on Dec. 18 over links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

The detentions came after prosecutors in the western Kütahya province issued detention warrants for their alleged links to FETÖ's infiltration into the armed forces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Out of 20, twelve suspects have been detained so far. Police continue the hunt for the remaining suspects.

Separately, the prosecutors in the northern Tokat province issued detention warrants for 15 suspects across 12 provinces over the charges of infiltrating into police.

The suspects were all dismissed by decree.

The provincial gendarmerie forces arrested 14 suspects, and the hunt for the remaining suspect continues.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

    Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

  3. İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

    İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

  4. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  5. CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties

    CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties
Recommended
CHP leader slams arrest of Urla mayor, says Turkey ‘does not have democracy’

CHP leader slams arrest of Urla mayor, says Turkey ‘does not have democracy’
Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op

Turkey launches 8th phase of domestic anti-terror op
13 ISIL suspects detained in southern Turkey

13 ISIL suspects detained in southern Turkey
Passengers terror threat cancels flight in Istanbul

Passenger's terror threat cancels flight in Istanbul
MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties

MHP leader slams the establishment of new political parties
Ankara welcomes Australias move on killed diplomats

Ankara welcomes Australia's move on killed diplomats
WORLD Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 17 discussed the voluntary return of Syrians with his counterparts from Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.
ECONOMY Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Turkey's crude steel output was 30.9 million tons in January-November, a trade association said on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.