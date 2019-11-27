Police detains 26 over FETÖ terror links

  • November 27 2019 13:41:00

Police detains 26 over FETÖ terror links

SAMSUN/ADANA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police on Nov. 27 detained a total of 26 people for their suspected links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

The police detained 21 suspects in southeastern Adana province after provincial prosecutors issued detention warrants for 26 suspects.

A hunt for the remaining five suspects is underway.

Meanwhile, police in the Black Sea Samsun province detained four suspects and a convict on charges of using the terror group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, ByLock.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

 

