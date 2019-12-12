Police detains 15 over FETÖ ties

  • December 12 2019 09:32:00

Police detains 15 over FETÖ ties

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Police detains 15 over FETÖ ties

Turkish police detained 15 suspects over links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said on Dec. 12.

The detentions came after prosecutors in the central Konya province issued warrants for 25 suspects including 23 on-duty soldiers for communicating via payphone with senior FETÖ members.

Simultaneous operations were carried out across 12 provinces, including Konya, by anti-terror police teams.

Police are on the lookout for the remaining suspects.

In a separate operation on Dec. 11, the police detained 22 people in Istanbul for their alleged links to the FETÖ.

The detentions were made during raids at 33 addresses as part of the investigation into the terror group.

Police also seized large amounts of money during the raids.

A hunt for seven suspects is underway as part of the investigation.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  2. Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkey will retaliate against any US sanctions: FM Çavuşoğlu

  3. Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

    Fight erupts at Turkish Parliament amid budget discussions

  4. NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

    NATO stuck between Trump and Macron: Op-ed

  5. Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister

    Giving up on S-400s ‘out of question,’ says defense minister
Recommended
Two kids died from choking on the cap of a syringe-like chocolate tube

Two kids died from choking on the cap of a syringe-like chocolate tube
F-35 program became domestic issue of US, says Turkish presidential spokesperson

F-35 program became domestic issue of US, says Turkish presidential spokesperson
Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

Students hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning
Sahak Maşalyan becomes new patriarch of Turkeys Armenians

Sahak Maşalyan becomes new patriarch of Turkey's Armenians
Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links

Turkey deports 2 German citizens over ISIL links
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations
WORLD Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

Chilean Air Force finds debris believed to be from missing plane

The Chilean Air Force said on Dec. 11 it had located debris believed to be from a military cargo plane that crashed this week with 38 people aboard over a remote stretch of frigid sea between South America and the Antarctic.
ECONOMY Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists expect cut in interest rates

Foreign economists on Dec. 11 projected the Turkish Central Bank would end the year with 150-200 basis points cut in its main policy rate.

SPORTS PSG end Galatasarays Europa League hopes

PSG end Galatasaray's Europa League hopes 

Real Madrid and PSG qualify for last 16 while Club Brugge move to Europa League