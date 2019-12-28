Police detains 11 ISIL terror suspects in Turkey

BALIKESİR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police detained 11 suspects allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group in the Aegean Balıkesir province, security sources said on Dec. 27.

The arrests came after prosecutors in Balıkesir issued detention warrants for their suspected terror activities in Iraq’s western Anbar province, said sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The police detained 11 Iraqi nationals, including the terror group’s head of Anbar province, two military and one logistics supervisors and one explosive expert.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.