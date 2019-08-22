Police detain man carrying drug pills in stomach

  • August 22 2019 15:00:00

Police detain man carrying drug pills in stomach

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency
Police detain man carrying drug pills in stomach

Turkish security forces have detained a heroin carrier in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, a source said on Aug. 22.     

The person of Iranian-origin identified by the initials B.P. was stopped at the airport security check, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.     

He was carrying 45 capsules (765 grams) of heroine in his stomach.     

Security has been upped at airports across the country in a fresh crackdown against drugs.     

Drugs, Antalya, stomach

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib

    Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib

  2. Turkey, US agree to launch 1st phase of safe zone plan

    Turkey, US agree to launch 1st phase of safe zone plan

  3. Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul

    Turkey extends deadline for unregistered refugees in Istanbul

  4. Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

    Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

  5. A settlement model for Cyprus

    A settlement model for Cyprus
Recommended
Single organ transplant saves two people

Single organ transplant saves two people

Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib

Syrian regime attacks Turkish observation post in Idlib
Military commanders appointed by presidential decree

Military commanders appointed by presidential decree
12-year-old boy becomes social media phenomenon with animal videos

12-year-old boy becomes social media phenomenon with animal videos
Over 1.7 million vehicles used Istanbul-İzmir highway during Eid al-Adha: Minister

Over 1.7 million vehicles used Istanbul-İzmir highway during Eid al-Adha: Minister
Over 80,000 anti-terror operations launched in 8 months: Minister

Over 80,000 anti-terror operations launched in 8 months: Minister
WORLD Pompeo speaks with Danish FM after Trump cancels visit

Pompeo speaks with Danish FM after Trump cancels visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Denmark's foreign minister on Aug. 22 and praised U.S.-Danish security cooperation, a day after President Donald Trump abruptly canceled a visit to the Nordic country because it rebuffed his idea of buying Greenland.
ECONOMY Turkeys external assets in June total $239.4B

Turkey's external assets in June total $239.4B

Turkey's external assets totaled $239.4 billion at the end of this June, the country's Central Bank (CBRT) reported on Aug. 22.    
SPORTS Turkish swimmer cross Tsugaru Strait in Japan

Turkish swimmer cross Tsugaru Strait in Japan

A Turkish swimmer completed Japan's Tsugaru Strait route, one of the world's most challenging open water swimming tracks.