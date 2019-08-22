Police detain man carrying drug pills in stomach

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces have detained a heroin carrier in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, a source said on Aug. 22.

The person of Iranian-origin identified by the initials B.P. was stopped at the airport security check, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

He was carrying 45 capsules (765 grams) of heroine in his stomach.

Security has been upped at airports across the country in a fresh crackdown against drugs.