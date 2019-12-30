Police detain 67 suspects over ISIL ties

  • December 30 2019 11:04:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish police detained 67 suspects linked to the ISIL terror group across Turkey, security sources said on Dec. 30.

Police in the central Kayseri province detained nine Iraqi nationals in simultaneous operations over their terror activities in Iraq and Syria, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In a separate operation, security forces in the eastern Batman province detained 22 suspects including the terror group's head of the city.

In the northern Samsun province, 14 Iraqi nationals were also detained by the police forces of the province.

Police officers in the southern Adana province detained six suspects including four Syrian and two Iraqi origins.

Also, in the western Bursa province since Dec. 23, police officers detained 16 suspects including 13 Syrian nationals over their links to the ISIL terror group.

During the operations, weapons, ammunition, digital materials and organizational documents were also seized.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including with 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

 

