Police detain 10 ISIL terror suspects

  • January 30 2020 09:52:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey detained 10 suspects linked to the ISIL terror group in Ankara, security sources said on Jan. 29.

Anti-terror police carried out raids at the addresses of suspects, said sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were in contact with people in conflict zones and were plotting terrorist attacks, according to the police.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize ISIL as a terror group in 2013, as soon as it has emerged.

The country has since been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

