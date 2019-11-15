Police arrest 75 FETÖ-linked terror suspects

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on Nov. 15 detained 75 suspects for their suspected links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, security sources said.

The detains came after prosecutors in Ankara issued warrants for 121 suspects. Police conducted simultaneous raids in 29 provinces and detained 45 suspects.

The suspects were accused of leaking the civil service recruitment exam -- also known as KPSS -- in 2011, which they used to infiltrate state institutions.

Separately, police arrested 30 suspects among 53 warrants issued by prosecutors in Ankara over FETÖ infiltration of the Turkish Air Force Command.

The suspects were accused of having contact with FETÖ members via payphones.

Detains were made across 27 provinces.

A hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.