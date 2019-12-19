PKK/YPG terrorists kill five civilians in Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The terror group PKK/YPG killed five civilians, including three children, with a car bomb attack in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria near Turkey's border, said Turkey's Defense Ministry on Dec. 19.

In a statement, the ministry said the terror group targeted civilians in the village of Tell Halaf in the Ras al-Ayn province.

Ras al-Ayn is within the area of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the U.S. and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

But remnants of the YPG/PKK have persisted in some areas, launching attacks on civilians.