PKK/YPG terrorists kill five civilians in Syria

  • December 19 2019 17:48:07

PKK/YPG terrorists kill five civilians in Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
PKK/YPG terrorists kill five civilians in Syria

The terror group PKK/YPG killed five civilians, including three children, with a car bomb attack in Ras al-Ayn, northern Syria near Turkey's border, said Turkey's Defense Ministry on Dec. 19.

In a statement, the ministry said the terror group targeted civilians in the village of Tell Halaf in the Ras al-Ayn province.

Ras al-Ayn is within the area of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the U.S. and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from a planned terror-free zone.

But remnants of the YPG/PKK have persisted in some areas, launching attacks on civilians.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

    Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

  2. Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

    Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

  3. Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

    Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

  4. CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

    CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

  5. Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

    Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale
Recommended
Turkey denies claim that its territories were used to attack Israel

Turkey denies claim that its territories were used to attack Israel
Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again

Robin Hood of Istanbul shows his face again
Some 80 horses killed due to glanders in Princes’ Islands

Some 80 horses killed due to glanders in Princes’ Islands
CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project

CHP leader accuses the gov’t of ‘betraying’ Istanbul over canal project
Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert

Russian envoy killed to sabotage Ankara, Moscow relations: Expert
Museum exiled geese to ancient site after one of them bit a visiting kid

Museum exiled geese to ancient site after one of them bit a visiting kid
WORLD Pakistan: Court declares Musharraf fugitive

Pakistan: Court declares Musharraf fugitive

Detailed judgment orders arrest of Gen. Pervez Musharraf who was earlier sentenced to death

ECONOMY Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Turkey can build on a new support scheme for rooftop solar projects by providing further incentives that would currently reduce the payback period by four years from the current 11-year estimate and down to two years by 2030, a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.