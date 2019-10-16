PKK/YPG terror attack from Syria kills 2 civilians

  • October 16 2019 10:45:51

MARDIN/JARABLUS
Two civilians were killed and 12 others injured in mortar and rocket attacks by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria at Turkey's border provinces, officials said on Oct. 15.

The Governor's Office in Mardin province said the attacks targeted civilians in Taşlıca and Otluk, the rural areas of Kızıltepe district.

It added that the injured are getting treatment in nearby hospitals.

YPG/PKK terror attacks kill 6 civilians in Syria

Six civilians were killed and 15 injured by terrorist YPG/PKK artillery fire and heat seeking missiles in residential areas in northern Syria, once occupied by ISIL terrorists -- now cleared by Turkey's anti-terror Operation Euphrates Shield.

Terrorists targeted the Gandura neighborhood of the Jarabulus district, held by Syrian armed opposition.

Six civilians were killed in the attack, with 13 injured.

The YPG/PKK terrorists also attacked Azaz district, firing four artillery shells which wounded two additional civilians.

Education was suspended for two days in Jarabulus, held by the Syrian armed opposition, due to attacks from the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

 

