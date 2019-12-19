PKK/YPG attack in N Syria kills 1, wounds 26 civilians

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least one civilian was killed and 26 injured in a car bomb attack in northern Syria on Dec. 18, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

"Another crime has been added to the list of inhumane terror attacks carried out by PKK/YPG terrorists who know no limits when it comes to evil," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The terrorists detonated a car bomb in a residential area in Tel Abu Shayh west of Rasulayn [Ras al-Ayn], killing one civilian and wounding 26 more.”

Tel Abu Shayh is within the area of Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

In another attack on Dec. 18, at least two civilians were killed, including a child, while three were injured, according to the ministry.

"A #mine planted by #PKK #YPG #terrorists in the Tel Abyad [Tal Abyad] customs gate area in the Operation Peace Spring region has detonated after a civilian vehicle drove over it.

"A #woman and a #child was #killed while three more innocent civilians were injured due to malicious intent," the ministry said on Twitter.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the U.S. and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone.

But remnants of the YPG/PKK have persisted in some areas, launching attacks on civilians.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.