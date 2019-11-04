PKK supporters interrupt CHP event in Switzerland

GENEVA-Anadolu Agency

A group of PKK terror group supporters raided a Republic Day event hosted by Turkey's main opposition party in northern Switzerland.

Engin Özkoç, deputy parliamentary group chair of Republican People's Party (CHP), and Istanbul head of the party, Canan Kaftancıoğlu, arrived in the country upon the invitation of CHP Switzerland Association, according to the information obtained by Anadolu Agency.

As the event was about to begin, PKK supporters arrived at the event hall in the Grenchen municipality in the canton of Solothurn and occupied the stand.

A group of 10 - 15 PKK supporters opened a rag that bore a photograph of the terror group's ringleader, Abdullah Öcalan, and started to argue with CHP members.

Hundreds of CHP members were held outside of the hall as a security measure.

The event started with a delay after police officers took the pro-terror individuals out of the hall.