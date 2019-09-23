PKK kills 1 civilian in southeast Turkey

MARDİN- Anadolu Agency

PKK terrorist organization on Sept. 22 killed a civilian with a handmade explosive in southeastern Turkey.

According to a statement from the Mardin governor's office, handmade explosives exploded when civilian Yusuf Kurt was inspecting the land with a camera trap.

Heavily wounded Kurt succumbed to his wounds at the Midyat State Hospital.

An operation to nab the terrorists is under way in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces neutralized nine terrorists in southeastern Şırnak province, the Interior Ministry said on Sept. 23.

In a written statement, the ministry said that police and the Gendarmerie – a paramilitary police in Turkey -- carried out a counter-terrorism operation in Şırnak's rural areas.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Security operations are still under way, the statement added.

Though the statement did not mention any specific terrorist group, Turkish forces have been conducting operations against the PKK terrorist organization in the region for over a long time.