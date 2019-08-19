Pharmacists complain about herbalist shops

  • August 19 2019 10:58:57

Pharmacists complain about herbalist shops

Bülent Sarıoğlu – ANKARA
Pharmacists complain about herbalist shops

Pharmacists have complained about herbalist shops (“aktars”) in a presentation in parliament over what they said were products being sold obliviously and putting people’s lives in danger.

The academics said during their presentation given to the parliament commission in charge of medical and aromatic herbs in Turkey that the products at herbalist shops were stored “under bad conditions.”

“Herbalist shops unfortunately offer products in a very problematic way that they unfortunately put people’s health in danger. For example, as winter tea, they give you echinacea tea, but none of them tell you, ‘If you use echinacea for more than six-eight weeks, liver toxicity will happen and if you use it more long term, it might even lead to organ failure. But pharmacists know about this and warn [the people] about drug interactions,” said Prof. Dr. İffet İrem Tatlı Çankaya from Ankara’s Hacettepe University during the presentation.

Prof. Dr. Ekrem Sezik from Istanbul’s Yeditepe University said that herbalist shops were acting as if they were doctors or pharmacists. “They sell everything and unfortunately the state does not see this,” he said.

“An herbalist shop in Antakya [in southern Turkey] took out herbs from inside a sack, but fungus was produced in more than half of it [the sack]. I told the shop keeper to throw it away. And this is the exact phrase he used: ‘Nothing will happen, it is better if it is black [because it gets spoiled],’” said Prof. Dr. Mustafa Aslan from Ankara’s Gazi University.

Turkey, pharmacists, aktar, herbalist

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

    Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

  2. Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

    Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

  3. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  4. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  5. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history
Recommended
Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria
World stage presence possible with a say in space: Expert

World stage presence possible with a say in space: Expert
Turkish pianist Say performs against gold mine deforestation in Kaz Mountains

Turkish pianist Say performs against gold mine deforestation in Kaz Mountains
Turkish forces hit YPG targets in N Syria

Turkish forces hit YPG targets in N Syria

Turkish volunteers extend relief to Senegalese orphans

Turkish volunteers extend relief to Senegalese orphans
Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

WORLD Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan's president is vowing to eliminate all safe havens of the ISIL as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local ISIL affiliate.
ECONOMY EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July

Consumer prices in the European Union soared by 1.4% year-on-year in July, the union's statistical authority announced Aug. 19.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.