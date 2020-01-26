Paris Opera finds its voice after weeks of strikes

  • January 26 2020 13:27:05

Paris Opera finds its voice after weeks of strikes

PARIS - Agence France-Presse
Paris Opera finds its voice after weeks of strikes

The Paris Opera reopened on Jan. 26 night after weeks of strike action against the French government's pension reforms that have cost the arts organisation millions of euros in ticketing losses.

Dancers and musicians have been striking alongside public sector workers to oppose the government's plan to scrap more than 40 separate pension schemes and replace them with a single points-based system.

More than 70 shows have been cancelled since December at a loss of nearly $16.5 million (15 million euros) -- greater than the state's annual contribution to the Opera pension fund.

But on Jan. 26's night, its Bastille venue opened its doors for the Tales of Hoffman.

"To preserve the economic integrity of the Opera, we have made the decision to go ahead with the performance this evening, but we remain mobilised for the withdrawal of this bill," said a union representative at the start of the performance, in a statement recorded by a spectator and posted on Twitter.

It is unclear whether other planned performances will now go ahead.

The special retirement plan for the Paris Opera, which allows dancers to bow out at age 42, was introduced in 1698 by king Louis XIV -- making it among the oldest in France.

The retirement age was set by taking into account the physical arduousness of the job, the high injury risk, and the assumption that most dancers cannot continue performing at their best beyond a certain age.

The French state covers half of the Paris Opera's pension fund, about 14 million euros per year.

The cancellation of several top ballet, opera, and theatre shows in Paris has disappointed tourists and locals who need to book long in advance for the pricey seats.

Dancers have staged outdoor performances in Paris in a show of support for the public sector strikes, which have triggered weeks of transport chaos.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  2. Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

    Man slashes tires of 160 cars after deadly earthquake

  4. Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35

    Death toll from Turkey's earthquake rises to 35

  5. Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

    Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
Recommended
Khashoggi documentary ‘The Dissident’ lands at Sundance

Khashoggi documentary ‘The Dissident’ lands at Sundance
‘1917’ scoops top Hollywood director prize for Mendes

‘1917’ scoops top Hollywood director prize for Mendes

Scientists validate Da Vincis drawings of digestive system

Scientists validate Da Vinci's drawings of digestive system

Palandöken: At the peak of Anatolia

Palandöken: At the peak of Anatolia
Documentary carries Macedonian beekeeper out of poverty

Documentary carries Macedonian beekeeper out of poverty
Painting featuring Jesus seized in Turkey’s Mersin

Painting featuring Jesus seized in Turkey’s Mersin
WORLD Iraq security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraq security forces clash with protesters in Baghdad, other cities

Iraqi security forces fired teargas and live bullets in renewed clashes with protesters in Baghdad and other cities on Jan. 26, a Reuters witness and security sources said, following a push to clear a sit-in camp in the heart of the capital.
ECONOMY Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Average interest rates on deposits in the Turkish banking industry have been falling since the second half of 2019 and hit 9.6 percent, which marked a three-year low.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beat win puts them higher in standings

Fenerbahçe beat win puts them higher in standings

Turkey's Fenerbahçe earned a 2-0 home win against Medipol Başakşehir in Süper Lig on Jan. 25 -- a key victory carrying the Yellow Canaries to second position in division standings.