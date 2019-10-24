'Panda dog' cafe sparks China animal rights debate   

  • October 24 2019 15:15:00

'Panda dog' cafe sparks China animal rights debate   

BEIJING - AFP
Panda dog cafe sparks China animal rights debate

A pet cafe in China where dogs are dyed black and white to look like panda cubs has triggered a heated online debate over the treatment of animals.

The Cute Pet Games cafe opened last month in Chengdu, capital of southwest Sichuan province which is home to China's famous giant pandas, and features six panda-like Chow Chow dogs, according to a video posted by Hongxing News on Oct. 22.

Customers were shown petting the fluffy "panda dogs."        

The cafe owner, only identified by his last name Huang, told Hongxing News that he had started offering pet dyeing services after the panda dogs became an instant hit with clients.

"Every time we dye it costs 1,500 yuan ($211)," Huang said. "The dye itself is very expensive."            

He said it takes trained staff about a day to transform a fluffy Chow Chow dog into a "panda."    

The hashtag "Dye a dog into a panda for 1500 yuan" has gone viral with more than 170 million views on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform, and led to a torrent of angry comments from pet owners stressing the possible side effects of dyeing the animals' fur.

"I suggest dyeing the cafe owner black and white," said one commentator. "Dogs and cats love their human companions, regardless of how we look. Why not extend the same kindness to them?" wrote another.

In the video, Huang says the dye is imported from Japan and won't harm the dogs. But vet Li Daibing told Hongxing News that dyeing the dogs "could damage the animals' fur and skin."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

  2. Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

    Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

  3. Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

    Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

  4. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  5. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?
Recommended
Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing

Asterix gets update with female heroine in latest outing
Technology remakes how we see the ancient art of theater

Technology remakes how we see the ancient art of theater
Painting by Ottoman artist sold for $1.6M in Austria

Painting by Ottoman artist sold for $1.6M in Austria
Göbeklitepe: Beyond Time

Göbeklitepe: Beyond Time
Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains

Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains
Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln

Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln
WORLD NATO-Turkey partnership needs to be strengthened: US defense chief

NATO-Turkey partnership needs to be strengthened: US defense chief

U.S. defense secretary on Oct. 24 called for strengthening NATO's partnership with Turkey.
ECONOMY Government plans change in tax regime

Government plans change in tax regime

Turkey’s government aims for higher revenues by making changes into the existing tax regime
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime