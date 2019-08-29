Pakistan, Turkey agree to develop relations in aviation

  • August 29 2019 09:37:01

Pakistan, Turkey agree to develop relations in aviation

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency
Pakistan, Turkey agree to develop relations in aviation

Pakistan and Turkey on Aug. 28 agreed to develop strong relations in the field of aviation, an official said.

The decision was made in a meeting between Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul and Pakistani Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here in Islamabad.

"Today had an interesting meeting with @Mustafa_MFA. Turkey and Pakistan will increase their mutual cooperation in aviation sector. Both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries," Ghulam Sarwar Khan tweeted after his meeting with Turkish ambassador.

In a statement, the aviation ministry said that Turkish ambassador also vowed that his country is keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan.

Later on twitter, the Turkish ambassador thanked the Pakistani minister and said "Pleasure is all mine...Thank you, Honorable Minister".

According to the aviation ministry statement, Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Turkey, concluded in 1972, stipulates multiple airlines designation.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue were the designated airlines of Pakistan whereas Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines were the airlines of Turkey.

The last memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between two countries in 2015.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets

    Ankara, Moscow to hold talks over Su-57 fighter jets

  2. Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

    Istanbul mayor to be under close gov’t scrutiny

  3. Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

    Istanbul’s Galataport to open next year

  4. Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

    Istanbul taxi fare increases 25 pct

  5. New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan

    New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan
Recommended
Erdoğan says wont allow US stalling in Syria deal

Erdoğan says won't allow US stalling in Syria deal
Fishermen expect bumper catch in upcoming season

Fishermen expect bumper catch in upcoming season
Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

Turkey to seek for alternative in case not getting F-35: FM

Erdoğan, Trump discuss developments in Idlib, Syria

Erdoğan, Trump discuss developments in Idlib, Syria

On the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II: Op-ed

On the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II: Op-ed
New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan

New US envoy presents credentials to President Erdoğan
WORLD UKs Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

UK's Johnson sparks outrage after forcing suspension of parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sparked fury among pro-Europeans and MPs opposed to a no-deal Brexit by forcing the suspension of parliament weeks before Britain's EU departure date.
ECONOMY Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Foreign trade gap almost halved in July

Turkey's foreign trade gap in July dropped to almost half the figure from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Turkey's Trabzonspor will face Greek football club AEK Athens on Thursday in the second leg match of the UEFA Europa League playoffs.     