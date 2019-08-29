Pakistan, Turkey agree to develop relations in aviation

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency

Pakistan and Turkey on Aug. 28 agreed to develop strong relations in the field of aviation, an official said.

The decision was made in a meeting between Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul and Pakistani Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan here in Islamabad.

"Today had an interesting meeting with @Mustafa_MFA. Turkey and Pakistan will increase their mutual cooperation in aviation sector. Both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation. Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries," Ghulam Sarwar Khan tweeted after his meeting with Turkish ambassador.

In a statement, the aviation ministry said that Turkish ambassador also vowed that his country is keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan.

Later on twitter, the Turkish ambassador thanked the Pakistani minister and said "Pleasure is all mine...Thank you, Honorable Minister".

According to the aviation ministry statement, Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Turkey, concluded in 1972, stipulates multiple airlines designation.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue were the designated airlines of Pakistan whereas Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines were the airlines of Turkey.

The last memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between two countries in 2015.