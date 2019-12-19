Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

  • December 19 2019 13:46:38

Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

ISLAMABAD-Reuters
Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

The Pakistan government has found fault with a special court's death sentence for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said he plans to appeal.

Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government's legal team had found "gaps and weaknesses" in the ruling after lawyers briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about the case late on Dec. 18.

Musharraf, 76, who was tried and sentenced in absentia, said in Dubai where he is receiving medical treatment that the charges against him were politically motivated.

An anti-terrorism court sentenced Musharraf to death on Dec. 17 after finding him guilty of high treason for subverting the constitution in 2007.

Musharraf's lawyers said they will appeal against the sentence to the Supreme Court, which the government, the complainant in the treason case, is unlikely to oppose.

The verdict sent shudders through the military, which has ruled Pakistan for about half the country's history. The army accused the court of ignoring legal processes and defended Musharraf's patriotism. It said the ruling had caused "pain and anguish" in the ranks.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan has said Musharraf wasn't given a fair trial, taking the army line in a standoff between the judiciary and the military.

Tensions arose after Supreme Court struck down a three-year extension in service given by the government to army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Musharraf seized power in a coup in 1999 and later ruled as president.

In November 2007, Musharraf suspended the constitution and imposed emergency rule, prompting protests. He resigned in 2008 to avoid the threat of impeachment.

When Nawaz Sharif, whom Musharraf deposed in 1999, was re-elected prime minister in 2013, he initiated a treason trial against Musharraf and in 2014 he was charged with high treason.

"This case was taken up only due to a personal vendetta by some people against me," Musharraf said in a video statement from his hospital bed in Dubai.

Musharraf travelled to Dubai after a travel ban was lifted in 2016 and he has refused to appear before the court, despite multiple orders.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

    Erdoğan says 50,000 Syrians fleeing from Idlib to Turkey

  2. Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

    Who needs the other more, Turkey or the US?

  3. Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

    Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

  4. Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

    Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

  5. Trump impeached on charges of abuse of power, obstruction

    Trump impeached on charges of abuse of power, obstruction
Recommended
US Congress authorizes sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia

US Congress authorizes sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia
EU to support member countries resettling refugees

EU to support member countries resettling refugees
Israel advances 22K settler homes in past 3 years: UN

Israel advances 22K settler homes in past 3 years: UN
PKK/YPG attack in N Syria kills 1, wounds 26 civilians

PKK/YPG attack in N Syria kills 1, wounds 26 civilians

Bolivia issues arrest warrant for Evo Morales

Bolivia issues arrest warrant for Evo Morales
Violations of arms embargo on Libya unacceptable: UN

Violations of arms embargo on Libya unacceptable: UN
WORLD Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

Pakistan finds fault with death sentence for Musharraf who plans to appeal

The Pakistan government has found fault with a special court's death sentence for former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, apparently taking sides in a split between the military and the judiciary, and the general's lawyers said he plans to appeal.
ECONOMY Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Incentives to speed up returns on Turkish rooftop solar

Turkey can build on a new support scheme for rooftop solar projects by providing further incentives that would currently reduce the payback period by four years from the current 11-year estimate and down to two years by 2030, a new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said on Dec. 19.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.