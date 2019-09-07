Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

  • September 07 2019 10:58:29

Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

The Pakistan Embassy in Ankara held a ceremony to observe the Defense Day of Pakistan on Sept. 7, and the Kashmir Solidarity Day to raise support for Kashmir.

Pakistan's Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi said Pakistan will always stand by its Kashmiri brothers, and will defend its nation and motherland under all circumstances.

Pakistan marks Sept. 6 annually to remember the sacrifices of armed forces for the defense of the country during its 1965 war with India.

Intense fighting between the two countries took place between August and September that year, with both sides claiming victory after it ended Sept. 22 with a U.N.-sponsored cease-fire.

"Today, we declare to the international community that Pakistan is a peaceful country," said Qazi.

Organizing the event Friday shows to the world that Pakistan is in solidarity with the people of Jammu Kashmir, Qazi said, adding the region has been under siege for a month.

Pakistan will not hesitate to defend the rights of the oppressed under occupation, said the ambassador.

Whenever Pakistan face the struggles, the Turkish people support Pakistan and are at the forefront of every effort, he said.

From 1954 until Aug. 5, Jammu and Kashmir had special provisions under which it enacted its own laws. The provisions also protected the region's citizenship law, which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

India and Pakistan hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir.


Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

    US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

  2. Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

    Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

  3. CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

    CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

  4. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  5. India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

    India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency
Recommended
Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier

Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier
Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister

Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister
Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay

Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay
US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens
Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief
WORLD New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

The EU's anti-dumping measures against Chinese goods are an opportunity for the Turkish bicycle sector, according to the head of Turkey’s Bicycle Industry Association.

SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.