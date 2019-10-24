Painting by Ottoman artist sold for $1.6M in Austria

  • October 24 2019 10:11:00

Painting by Ottoman artist sold for $1.6M in Austria

VIENNA-Anadolu Agency
Painting by Ottoman artist sold for $1.6M in Austria

Lady of Istanbul, a painting by 19th century Ottoman painter, has been sold on Oct. 23 in an auction in Austria for €1.5 million ($1.6 million).

The auction was held at Dorotheum art gallery in the capital Vienna and the painting by Osman Hamdi Bey was bought by an unnamed bidder who followed the auction via phone.

Doris Krumpl, spokesperson of the art gallery, told Anadolu Agency that the painting was the most expensive one this year, adding that its value reached to over €1.7 million or $1.9 million, including the commissions and tax.

Krumpl stressed that Lady of Istanbul was among the prominent works of Osman Hamdi Bey -- a pioneering Turkish painter who lived between 1842 and 1910.

According to experts, the painting is of great importance as it is one of the first samples of full-length painting of a person especially in Turkish art.

The painter’s work from 1890, Koranic Instruction was also sold on Wednesday in London for £4.64 million ($5.92 million).

Girl Reciting Quran, another work from Osman Hamdi Bey, was sold to Malaysian Islamic Arts Museum last month in London for £6.3 million ($8.1 million).

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

  3. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

  4. Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

    Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

  5. Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board

    Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board
Recommended
Göbeklitepe: Beyond Time

Göbeklitepe: Beyond Time
Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains

Fallow deer photographed in Taurus Mountains
Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln

Osman Hamdi Bey’s ‘Koranic Instruction’ sold for $6 mln
Istanbul concert to commemorate Turkish composer Saygun

Istanbul concert to commemorate Turkish composer Saygun
Ottoman manuscripts at Istanbul exhibition

Ottoman manuscripts at Istanbul exhibition
Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast

Assyrian seal unearthed in Turkey’s southeast
WORLD 39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex were Chinese nationals, British media says
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 24 cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime