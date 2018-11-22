Owner arrested over Zonguldak mine blast

  • November 22 2018 11:53:00

ZONGULDAK
The owner of an unlicensed mine, in which a deadly explosion took place on Nov. 31, has been arrested.

A court in the northern Zonguldak province on Nov. 22 ruled to arrest the owner, who was unidentified, for operating an unlicensed mine, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

The owner was detained a day earlier after three miners were killed underground and two injured after an explosion ripped through a mine in the Kilimli district on Nov. 21.

Three miners - Kenan Çavuş, Hasan Gençtürk, and Uğur Goktaş - were killed and two others - Evren Cinemre and Adem Alibaş - were injured in the explosion, likely caused by methane gas compression.

An investigation into the incident is underway, according to Zonguldak governor Erdoğan Bektaş.

Turkey’s deadliest mining disaster occurred in May 2014, claiming the lives of 301 people in the western town of Soma.

