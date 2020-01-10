Over two tons of drugs seized in southeastern Turkey

DİYARBAKIR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security sources seized over 2 tons of marijuana in southeastern Diyarbakır province, the authorities said.

Gendarmerie forces launched a narco-terror operation on Jan. 8 as part of Operation Kiran-11 in Diyarbakır's rural areas and highlands, the governorate said in a statement.

Some 2,080 kilograms (4,585 pounds) of marijuana were seized in Lice district during the operation.

Gendarmerie forces seized weapons, ammunition, and 30 kgs of (66 lbs) improvised explosive device, and destroyed two winter bunkers used by YPG/PKK terrorists.