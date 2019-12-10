Over half million judicial measures taken in cases of violence against women in Turkey: Ministry

  • December 10 2019 15:10:49

Over half million judicial measures taken in cases of violence against women in Turkey: Ministry

ANKARA-Demirören News Agency
Over half million judicial measures taken in cases of violence against women in Turkey: Ministry

Courts across Turkey have made decisions for judicial protection and precautionary measures in more than 553,000 cases of violence against women in 2019, a spokesperson of the Justice Ministry said on Dec. 10.

“The courts, which evaluate cautionary measure demands sensitively, have given 553,463 precautionary and protective decisions this year,” said Ertuğrul Çekin, referring to the 2012 legislation on the protection of the family and the prevention of violence against women.

Women groups often urge Turkish authorities for the effective implementation of the Law No. 6284 and the Council of Europe convention on preventing violence against women, also known as the Istanbul Convention, to battle against femicides and violence against women.

As part of a two-year urgent action plan, the justice, family, interior, health and education ministries will cooperate to prevent violence against women, said Çekin.

“Special courts will be determined to make decisions on precautionary measures, and to follow their implementation. Thus, specialized courts will be founded to give fast precautionary decisions about women exposed to violence,” he said.

Provincial officers of the Family Ministry will convey examination reports to the prosecutors and courts in cases of domestic violence, he added.

According to figures provided by Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicides Platform), which keeps a tally of femicides across the country, some 402 women were killed by men in Turkey in 2019.

The murder of a young woman, Ceren Özdemir, in the Black Sea province of Ordu on Dec. 3 became the latest in a string of similar femicides to spark nationwide outrage on Turkey’s social media.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Why Greece is crying

    Why Greece is crying

  2. Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

    Erdoğan says Libya deal shows determination to protect rights

  3. 180 years later, on the same route

    180 years later, on the same route

  4. Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

    Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

  5. Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression

    Erdoğan slams Macron over ‘Islamic terrorism’ expression
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes overspending in government budget

CHP leader criticizes overspending in government budget

Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke

Turkey joins Nobel ceremony boycott in protest against Handke
Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report

Turkey has huge potential to cut emissions: Report
Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist

Turkey extradites another foreign terrorist
Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call

Turkish, Russian defense ministers hold phone call
2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey

2 security officers killed, 7 injured in SE Turkey
WORLD COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

COP25 vital but time running out for more talks: Expert

As the last climate conference of 2019 after which many current climate plans expire, the COP25 talks bear critical importance in fighting against climate change, though more talks are needed, according to a climate advocate.

ECONOMY Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Russia, China aim for $200B bilateral trade turnover

Two countries enjoy cooperation in energy sector, financial institutions and development of infrastructure

SPORTS Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

Russia banned for 4 years from Olympics, 2022 World Cup

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Dec. 9 handed a four-year ban to Russia for major sporting events including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and 2022 World Cup.