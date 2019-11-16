Over 91,500 refugees entered Europe in 2019: UN

  • November 16 2019 13:01:07

Over 91,500 refugees entered Europe in 2019: UN

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 91,500 refugees entered Europe in 2019: UN

A total of 91,568 irregular migrants and refugees reached Europe by sea in 2019 so far, the UN Migration Agency said on Nov. 15.  

According to a report issued by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), 1,091 other irregular migrants and refugees lost their lives while making the treacherous journey to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea.

During the same period last year, nearly 103,347 refugees and migrants were able to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea, while 2,117 others drowned at sea.

This year, 50,371 irregular migrants and refugees arrived in Greece -- more than half of the total arrivals.

On the Eastern Mediterranean route, the number of deaths reportedly reached 71 in 2019.  

On the western route, Spain received 22,343 irregular migrants and refugees.  

The number of deaths reported on the Western Mediterranean route was at 325, compared to 678 in 2018.

Some 9,944 migrants entered Italy so far this year, compared to 22,518 last year.

Malta received over 3,173 refugees and migrants this year, spiking from the same period last year which saw 1,182 arrivals.

Deaths in the Central Mediterranean route decreased to 695 in 2019, compared to 1,273 in the same period last year.

The IOM stated that at least 18,999 people have lost their lives in Mediterranean crossings since 2014.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

    Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

  2. Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

    Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

  3. Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

    Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

  4. Turkey still has a young but aging population

    Turkey still has a young but aging population

  5. Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

    Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM
Recommended
Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday
One killed in clashes in Iran over fuel price hike

One killed in clashes in Iran over fuel price hike
Germany arrests ISIL suspect deported from Turkey

Germany arrests ISIL suspect deported from Turkey

YPG/PKK behind Al-Bab attack, says defense ministry

YPG/PKK behind Al-Bab attack, says defense ministry

Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials

Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials
Amid protests, Chile moves towards dumping Pinochet-era constitution

Amid protests, Chile moves towards dumping Pinochet-era constitution
4 killed in bomb attack in Iraq’s Tahrir square

4 killed in bomb attack in Iraq’s Tahrir square
WORLD Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Paris police fired tear gas on Nov. 16 to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes-violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and policies seen as favoring the rich.
ECONOMY Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

A dispute resolution center in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Nov. 15 released rules governing Mediation-Arbitration (Med-Arb), an alternative procedure combining characteristics of both methods.
SPORTS Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

The Turkish national team satisfied their fans over an outstanding defensive performance and successful results on the road to the UEFA EURO 2020.