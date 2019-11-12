Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

  • November 12 2019 16:08:40

Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, according to the UN's children agency.

"Every day, nearly 2,200 children under the age of five die from pneumonia, a curable and mostly preventable disease. Strong global commitment and increased investments are critical to the fight against this disease," said Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, in a report released on Nov. 11.

Pneumonia is caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi, and leaves children fighting for breath as their lungs fill with pus and fluid, according to UNICEF.

"Just five countries were responsible for more than half of child pneumonia deaths: Nigeria (162,000), India (127,000), Pakistan (58,000), the Democratic Republic of Congo (40,000) and Ethiopia (32,000)," the report said.

Most of the children's deaths took place under the age of two, while about 153,000 of the children died during their first month, it said.

"The disease can be prevented with vaccines, and easily treated with low-cost antibiotics if properly diagnosed," the report added.

Pneumonia in Turkey

"Lower respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia, are responsible for 13.5% of all deaths of children under five years old in Turkey," Hasan Bayram, head of the Turkish Thoracic Society, told Anadolu Agency.

Pneumonia is especially prevalent in children, seniors over 65 years old, smokers and people who suffer from diabetes and chronic kidney, heart or lung diseases, said Bayram.

Although immunization and widespread use of antibiotics have led to a fall in mortality related to infectious diseases, pneumonia is still costs time and resources across the globe.

The disease ranks fifth among leading causes of death in Turkey, accounting for 4.2% of all deaths, he noted.

Some types of pneumonia pose a risk of direct disease transmission to healthy people, according to Cenk Babayiğit, head of respiratory tract infections working group at the Turkish Thoracic Society.

"We advise flu vaccination to people who live with people with pneumonia or who are responsible for their care to avoid the risk of
transmission," Babayiğit added.

Influenza viruses could also lead to pneumonia, and may turn other viruses into pneumonia by damaging the respiratory tract, he added.

Babayiğit noted that chill, shivering, coughing and high fever were among pneumonia's symptoms, while the advanced form of the disease could manifest in bluish-purple skin and mucous, shortness of breath, hypotension and the clouding of consciousness.

 

World,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  2. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  3. Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

    Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

  4. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  5. Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

    Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district
Recommended
European countries voice concern over Iran nuclear move

European countries voice concern over Iran nuclear move
Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Bolivias Morales boards plane to Mexico as protests rage in La Paz

Bolivia's Morales boards plane to Mexico as protests rage in La Paz
Ankara voices concern over political unrest in Bolivia

Ankara voices concern over political unrest in Bolivia
US attempts to control Syrian oil illegal: Russia

US attempts to control Syrian oil 'illegal': Russia
Turkey, Russia begin 4th joint patrol in N Syria

Turkey, Russia begin 4th joint patrol in N Syria
WORLD Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, according to the UN's children agency.
ECONOMY THY serves over 63 mln passengers

THY serves over 63 mln passengers

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served a total of 63.1 million passengers in the January-October period this year, the company announced on Nov. 12.
SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.