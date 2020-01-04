Over 77 kg heroin seized in eastern Turkey

  • January 04 2020 14:55:33

VAN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish security forces seized around 77.5 kilograms (170.8 pounds) of heroin in the eastern province of Van, local police announced Jan. 4.

Anti-narcotics police and a sniffer dog searched a suspicious van on a motorway between Van and the southeastern Hakkari provinces, uncovering three bags containing 150 packages of heroin in the trunk of the vehicle, said the statement.

One suspect was arrested for alleged drug smuggling.

Efforts continue in the area against illicit drug trafficking, transport, and storage, it added.

Turkey, Drugs, heroine,

