Over 500 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

EDIRNE-Anadolu Agency

A total of 527 irregular migrants were held in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Oct. 22.

The migrants -- who attempted to cross to Europe illegally -- were held by the local gendarmerie forces in the İpsala, Meriç, Uzunköprü, and Enez districts of Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

The irregular migrants that included Eritrean, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Moroccan, Algerian, Syrian and Afghan nationals were later referred to provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of civil war in Syria.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.