Over 500 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

  • October 23 2019 10:47:26

Over 500 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

EDIRNE-Anadolu Agency
Over 500 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

A total of 527 irregular migrants were held in northwestern Turkey, security sources said on Oct. 22.

The migrants -- who attempted to cross to Europe illegally -- were held by the local gendarmerie forces in the İpsala, Meriç, Uzunköprü, and Enez districts of Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

The irregular migrants that included Eritrean, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Moroccan, Algerian, Syrian and Afghan nationals were later referred to provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of civil war in Syria.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  2. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  3. Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

    Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

  4. Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

    Turkey, NATO should mend broken ties

  5. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts
Recommended
Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties

Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties
Turkeys efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu

Turkey's efforts prevented terror state in N Syria: Çavuşoğlu
Turkish envoy selected for presidency of UNESCO

Turkish envoy selected for presidency of UNESCO
Turkey extends troops deployment in Lebanon

Turkey extends troops deployment in Lebanon
New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry
Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord
WORLD 39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

39 bodies discovered in truck in Essex, England

the bodies of 39 people have been found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England, British police says
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League