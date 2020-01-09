Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform

  • January 09 2020 13:10:00

Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform

ISTANBUL
Over 470 women killed in Turkey in 2019: Platform

At least 474 women were murdered in Turkey in 2019, according to an annual report by Kadın Cinayetlerini Durduracağız Platformu (We Will Stop Femicides Platform), a women’s rights organization that monitors violence against women.

The number of women killed increased in 2019 compared to the previous year, the platform, which keeps a tally of murders of women, said in the report.

Some 218 women were killed by their husbands, ex-husbands, partners or ex-partners, while 101 women were killed by their relatives.

The suspects of 152 incidents could not be identified, and three women were murdered by people they didn’t know.

A total of 185 women were shot with a gun, 101 women were stabbed to death, 29 women were beaten up to death, 27 women were assaulted to death, and six women were killed with chemical drugs in 2019.

A hundred and fourteen women were murdered because they asked for divorce, refused to return to their partners or rejected proposals for relationship.

Twenty-seven women were murdered due to “economic excuses,” according to the report.

In 2018, a total of 440 women were killed in Turkey, according to data compiled by the same group.

The platform urges Turkish authorities to implement the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe agreement to combat violence against women, to prevent men from getting away with committing violence against women.

Meanwhile, Necati Tığlı, a Turkish lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and member of the Equal Opportunities Commission for Women and Men in Parliament, prepared a report on women murders, sexual abuses and child abuse between 2016 and 2019.

Some 652 women were killed, at least 166 women were sexually assaulted and at least 96 children were abused in the last four years, according to the report.

Noting that there was a 471 percent increase in femicides in the last 16 years, Tığlı recalled that 83 women were killed in 2003.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

    Van cats listen to Mozart to calm down

  2. Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

    Turkey, Greece to hold regular political consultations after EastMed dispute

  3. Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

    Ankara, Moscow seek cease-fire in Libya as of Jan 12

  4. Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

    Turkey says won’t allow a fresh ring of fire in ME amid US-Iran tension

  5. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed
Recommended
Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport

Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport
Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway
Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to bad weather

Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Bursa’s latest pink visitor from Venice

Bursa’s latest pink visitor from Venice
Ankara welcomes 2020s first snowfall

Ankara welcomes 2020's first snowfall
Number of bald ibises continues to increase

Number of bald ibises continues to increase
WORLD Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 people fled Idlib toward Turkish border

Over 20,000 civilians have fled Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib to places near the Turkish border in the last two days, amid heightened bombardments by the Syrian regime and Russia, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 9.
ECONOMY Oil prices down with lost gains after Trumps comments

Oil prices down with lost gains after Trump's comments

Crude oil prices were down on Jan. 8 having lost gains recorded in the previous sessions after U.S. President Donald Trump's comments to calm tensions in the Middle East.
SPORTS Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.