Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 40,000 Turkish people hold titles of nobility in the U.K., having purchased at least one square meter (roughly 11 square feet) each of land each from western Scotland.

Turkey's "lords" and "ladies" bought their estates in Glencoe, with the proceeds going to an environmental project to fund the creation of multiple nature reserves in Scotland's and boost tourism in the country.

Fırat Kurtoğlu went to the U.K. 10 years ago as a student and heard of the project when he was on a trip to Scotland. He bought a square meter land for his girlfriend as a gift, along with the title of "lady". After buying the title for himself too, Kurtoğlu decided to facilitate more sales to Turkish people, which cost 105 pounds ($129).

The project made 40,000 people in Turkey nobles, including 24,000 ladies and 16,000 lords, over the last 6 years.

Some Turkish celebrities also hold these titles including Fahriye Evcen, Burak Özçivit, Neslihan Atagül, Kadir Doğulu, Hazal Kaya, Çağla Şikel, Deniz Seki, Kenan Doğulu, Beren Saat, Sibel Can, Beyazıt Öztürk and Wilma Elles.

Lords, ladies meet every year in May

Providing his services online, Kurtoğlu said: "The money is being used to preserve the natural life of Scotland which is one of Europe's most beautiful locations."

Adding that it also aimed to spread Scotland's reputation as the home of gorgeous scenery, he said most of the title holders met every year on May 12-14 in Scotland.

Authorized institutions conduct the process, Kurtoğlu said, adding that plots were for sale all around the world and that Turkey’s quota was 500 per month.

"From time to time we reduce the price to half with some special offers," he said.

The title is handed down from father to son in the U.K., though in Scotland it depended on holding land, Kurtoğlu explained.

"The most frequently asked question to us is: ‘Can I build a house on the land?’, but this is not possible. The land is a protected area by the state and no matter how much land you buy, you cannot do anything." said Kurtoğlu.