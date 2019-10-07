Over 4,000 irregular migrants held last week

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 4,073 irregular migrants were held across Turkey over the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources.

As many as 1,624 migrants were held in multiple operations carried out by gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province, bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

According to local security forces in Edirne, Greece has recently stepped up efforts to send irregular migrants to Turkey in violation of the Geneva Conventions, European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention Against Torture.

In the coastal provinces of Çanakkale, Balikesir, Aydın, İzmir and Muğla, the Turkish Coast Guard and gendarmerie forces rounded up a total of 2,170 migrants as they were trying to cross to Europe through Greece.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Separately, in the northwestern province of Kirklareli, 48 migrants were held by gendarmerie forces.

Moreover, border forces and police in the southern Hatay province caught 171 migrants for trying to enter Turkey from Syria through illegal means.

In central provinces of Kayseri and Kırşehir, a total of 60 migrants were held by police and gendarmerie forces.

The migrants included Pakistani, Congolese, Syrian, Iraqi, Iranian, Afghan, Tunisian, Kuwaiti, Moroccan, Egyptian, Libyan, Bangladeshi, Algerian, Somali, Ghanian, Yemeni, Palestinian, Nepali, Eritrean and Nigerian nationals.

All of the migrants held during the week were either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices.

