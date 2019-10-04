Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August

  • October 04 2019 13:05:32

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 39,110 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 4.

The figure was down 38.7% on an annual basis, TÜİK said in a statement.

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling on Turkish roads by the end of August reached 23.1 million.

In August, motor vehicle registration in the country was also down by 42.2% from a month earlier.

Of all the new vehicle registrations in August, the share of cars was 49.8% while small trucks accounted for 33.4%. Motorcycles came in third at 14.3%.

In terms of brands, 15.6% of all newly-registered cars in the month were made by Volkswagen while 13.5% were Renault, 9.4% Fiat, 6.8% Toyota, 5.7% Honda, 5.3% Peugeot, 5% Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, 4.2+ Opel, 4.1% Skoda and 25.4% were other makes, TÜİK said.

Turkey, car sales,

WORLD Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Cargo plane en route to Istanbul crashes in Ukraine

Five crew members were killed and three injured on Oct. 4 when a Ukrainian Antonov-12 cargo airplane made an emergency landing near the western airport of Lviv after apparently running out of fuel and disappearing from radar, Ukrainian authorities said.
ECONOMY Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus to invest over $5 bln in Turkey by 2030

Airbus is expected to invest around $2.5 billion in Turkey in 2020 and that figure will jump over $5 billion by 2030, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan has said.
SPORTS Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Late goal upsets Beşiktaş in Europa League

Turkish football team Beşiktaş lost 1-0 to England's Wolverhampton Wanderers in a UEFA Europa League match on Oct. 3.