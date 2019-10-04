Over 39,000 new vehicles registered in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A total of 39,110 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in August, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 4.

The figure was down 38.7% on an annual basis, TÜİK said in a statement.

The overall number of registered vehicles traveling on Turkish roads by the end of August reached 23.1 million.

In August, motor vehicle registration in the country was also down by 42.2% from a month earlier.

Of all the new vehicle registrations in August, the share of cars was 49.8% while small trucks accounted for 33.4%. Motorcycles came in third at 14.3%.

In terms of brands, 15.6% of all newly-registered cars in the month were made by Volkswagen while 13.5% were Renault, 9.4% Fiat, 6.8% Toyota, 5.7% Honda, 5.3% Peugeot, 5% Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, 4.2+ Opel, 4.1% Skoda and 25.4% were other makes, TÜİK said.