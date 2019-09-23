Over 350 arrested in Egypt during protests against al-Sisi

  • September 23 2019 09:38:42

Over 350 arrested in Egypt during protests against al-Sisi

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Over 350 arrested in Egypt during protests against al-Sisi

Over 350 people have been arrested across Egypt in the latest wave of demonstrations against Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, according to a Cairo-based non-governmental organization. 

In a statement, the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms (ECRF) said 356 people have been arrested since protests began on Sept. 20.

Mahienour El-Masry, an Egyptian activist and human rights lawyer, as well as journalists and students, were among those arrested, the statement said.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in central Cairo and several cities on Sept. 20 against al-Sisi, a former army general who came in power in 2014 after ousting democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi.

The protests came in response to calls for al-Sisi to step down by Mohamed Ali, a former army contractor, who accused al-Sisi and the military of corruption.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  2. Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

    Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

  3. Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

    Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

  4. Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

  5. 52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister

    52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister
Recommended
UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson
Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for prime minister

Arab lawmakers in Israel endorse Gantz for prime minister
Anastasiades speech is far from political equality: TRNC President

Anastasiades' speech is far from political equality: TRNC President
Pakistani president urges India to diplomatic solution in Kashmir

Pakistani president urges India to diplomatic solution in Kashmir
Israel set for crucial talks on who should be next PM

Israel set for crucial talks on who should be next PM
Paris draws new climate rally; police vie with yellow vests, black blocs

Paris draws new climate rally; police vie with 'yellow vests', 'black blocs'
WORLD UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 23.
ECONOMY Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Hours after the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Turkish authorities moved to reassure tourists in Turkey who booked and paid for their holidays through the iconic firm.

SPORTS Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Athletes with hearing impairment do not need any extra equipment while playing sports, according to head of a sports federation.