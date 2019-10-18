Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

  • October 18 2019 12:24:56

Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

Over 34,000 irregular migrants were transferred to repatriation centers across Turkey in the last four months, the Istanbul Governorship said on Oct. 18.     

“Some 34,397 irregular migrants who arrived in the country between July 12 and Oct. 16 were transferred under the coordination of our governorate to the provinces where repatriation centers designated by the Interior Ministry are located,” the governorship said in a statement.         

“Some 5,945 Syrians unregistered in our province were transferred to temporary accommodation centers in the provinces determined by the Interior Ministry,” the statement added.         

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.     

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.     

irregular migration, Syrians in Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

    Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

  2. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  3. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

  4. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  5. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op
Recommended
High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert
Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan

Clash in safe zone out of question, disinformation: Erdoğan
Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus peacekeeping

Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping
Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria

Civil council to take power in freed Tal Abyad: Syria
Turkey favorite destination for international students

'Turkey favorite destination for international students'
Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria
WORLD Lebanon scraps WhatsApp fee amid violent protests

Lebanon scraps WhatsApp fee amid violent protests

Demonstrators and police clashes in Lebanon as thousands of people rallied against the government’s handling of an economic crisis

ECONOMY US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

US imposes record $7.5 billion tariffs on EU goods, targeting wine and Airbus

The United States imposed tariffs on a record $7.5 billion worth of European Union goods on Oct. 18, despite threats of retaliation
SPORTS El Clasico postponed amid Catalan crisis

'El Clasico' postponed amid Catalan crisis

Oct. 26 'Clasico' between Barcelona and Real Madrid postponed over security concerns amid violent political demonstrations in Catalonia