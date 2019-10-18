Over 34,000 irregular migrants held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Over 34,000 irregular migrants were transferred to repatriation centers across Turkey in the last four months, the Istanbul Governorship said on Oct. 18.

“Some 34,397 irregular migrants who arrived in the country between July 12 and Oct. 16 were transferred under the coordination of our governorate to the provinces where repatriation centers designated by the Interior Ministry are located,” the governorship said in a statement.

“Some 5,945 Syrians unregistered in our province were transferred to temporary accommodation centers in the provinces determined by the Interior Ministry,” the statement added.

In 2018, some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.