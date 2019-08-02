Over 300,000 motor vehicles registered in H1

  • August 02 2019 11:46:46

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 313,213 first- and second-hand vehicles were registered in January-June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 2.

The total for the first half of 2019 was down nearly 42% from the same period las year, TÜİK said in a statement.

While 134,373 road motor vehicles were withdrawn in the same period, the total number of road motor vehicles registered increased by 178,840, the statement said.

The statement said registration of 134,373 vehicles were also withdrawn in the first six months of the current year.

Automobiles accounted for the bulk of new registrations with a share of 55% while motorcycles accounted for 25%.

TÜİK data showed that the total number of road motor vehicles registered reached 23 million by the end of June.

In June, Turkey saw 41,915 new registrations of road motor vehicles, falling 35% year-on-year.

Turkey, vehicle, tüik

