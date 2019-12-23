Over 3,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey

  • December 23 2019 09:47:40

Over 3,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 3,000 irregular migrants held in Turkey

More than 3,000 irregular migrants were held across Turkey over the past week, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency from security sources.

Turkish gendarmerie forces held some 1,600 of the migrants in the northwestern province of Edirne, which borders Greece and Bulgaria.

According to local sources in Edirne, Greece has stepped up efforts to send irregular migrants to Turkey in violation of the Geneva Conventions, European Convention on Human Rights and the UN Convention Against Torture.

In the western cities of Muğla, Çanakkale, İzmir, Aydın and Balıkesir, the Turkish Coast Guard and gendarmerie forces rounded up more than 1,000 migrants.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

In the capital city Ankara, 38 irregular migrants were held by the police.

Separately, in the northwestern provinces of Kırklareli and Tekirdağ, some 360 migrants were held by gendarmerie forces.

Additionally, 17 migrants were held in eastern Bitlis province.

Among the migrants were nationals of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Palestine, Morocco, Egypt, Libya, Somalia, Senegal, South Africa, Congo, Gambia, Sudan, Algeria, Togo, Mali, Central Africa, Angola and Sri Lanka.

All of the migrants were either taken to hospitals for medical treatment or transferred to provincial migration offices.

In 2018, 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  2. Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

    Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

  3. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  4. Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller 'Messiah'

    Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller 'Messiah'

  5. Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up

    Farmers alarmed as Gölbaşı Dam Lake in Turkey’s Bursa dries up
Recommended
More than 100 illegal buildings in Black Sea region’s Uzungöl to be demolished

More than 100 illegal buildings in Black Sea region’s Uzungöl to be demolished
4 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

4 YPG/PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces
80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan
Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’
Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas
South America native coypu floating in Edirne rivers

South America native coypu floating in Edirne rivers
WORLD Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in New Zealand earlier this month has risen to 19 after police said on Dec. 23 another person died at an Auckland hospital overnight.

ECONOMY Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s services sector exports ran a surplus of $28 billion in the first 10 months of this year with a 22 percent increase compared with the same term last year, the country’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in an Istanbul derby match on Dec. 22 to cling to the title race in Süper Lig led by Sivasspor.