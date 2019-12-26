Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year

  • December 26 2019 16:11:17

Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency
Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year

A total of 282 people was murdered in 260 cases in Istanbul in 2019, according to a report by the police.

Perpetrators in 254 cases were caught, whereas 6 assailants are at large, said the report which was released on Dec. 25.

123 of the murders were performed with a revolver, whereas 88 occurred using a knife. 127 of the murders took place on the street, and 52 of those murdered were women. The murders took place on Mondays and Sundays most often, and Fridays were the days where the least murders occurred.

In these homicides, 282 people were killed, and the police caught 645 suspects. 127 of these suspects were found to be foreigners.

Cases for the 6 unidentified murders are ongoing. In 2018, out of the 314 homicides, 303 of them had been identified.

According to police records from the 24th of December, the most murders occurred in the Fatih district.

27 people were murdered in Fatih, and Küçükçekmece was in second place with 22 murders.

In 2018, 314 homicides had been recorded.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

    Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

  2. Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

  3. We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

    We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

  4. Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

    Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

  5. Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

    Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family
Recommended
New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients

New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients
Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert
Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed

Migrant boat sinks off eastern Turkey, 7 killed
Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas

Christians in Turkey celebrate Christmas
Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul

Turkish captain killed at Indian Ocean is buried in Istanbul
Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana

Flash floods paralyze Turkey’s southern province of Adana
WORLD Libya to officially ask Turkey for military aid

Libya to officially ask Turkey for military aid

Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Dec. 26 that the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) will officially demand military aid from Turkey.
ECONOMY National monthly minimum wage increases to 2,324 Turkish Liras

National monthly minimum wage increases to 2,324 Turkish Liras

The year of 2020’s monthly minimum wage in Turkey has been raised to 2,324 Turkish Liras ($391) by a 15-member commission led by Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk.
SPORTS Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.