Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency

A total of 282 people was murdered in 260 cases in Istanbul in 2019, according to a report by the police.



Perpetrators in 254 cases were caught, whereas 6 assailants are at large, said the report which was released on Dec. 25.



123 of the murders were performed with a revolver, whereas 88 occurred using a knife. 127 of the murders took place on the street, and 52 of those murdered were women. The murders took place on Mondays and Sundays most often, and Fridays were the days where the least murders occurred.



In these homicides, 282 people were killed, and the police caught 645 suspects. 127 of these suspects were found to be foreigners.



Cases for the 6 unidentified murders are ongoing. In 2018, out of the 314 homicides, 303 of them had been identified.



According to police records from the 24th of December, the most murders occurred in the Fatih district.



27 people were murdered in Fatih, and Küçükçekmece was in second place with 22 murders.



In 2018, 314 homicides had been recorded.