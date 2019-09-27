Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

  • September 27 2019 11:59:46

Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

ISTANBUL
Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

The number of foreign investors who were naturalized since the new regulation easing the conditions to get citizenship last year has hit 2,611, according to the Interior Ministry.

With the family members, a total of 9,962 foreign nationals acquired Turkish citizenship through investment since Sept. 19, 2018.

Foreigners who invest $500,000 in Turkey, deposit $500,000 in Turkish banks or buy real estate worth $250,000 can acquire lifetime residency or citizenship. The minimum level of necessary investment for a citizenship application was $2 million prior to the new regulation.

Iraqi investors topped the list of naturalization with 327 people. They were followed by 250 Afghan investors. 170 Palestinians, 110 Egyptians, 66 Libyans, 44 Lebanese, 29 Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals, 29 Saudis, 28 Azerbaijanis, 26 Pakistanis, 24 Sudanese, 22 Russians, 21 Algerians and 19 U.S. nationals who were also naturalized through the investment program.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul quake: 24 injured discharged from hospital

    Istanbul quake: 24 injured discharged from hospital

  2. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  3. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  4. Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

    Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

  5. Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

    Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts
Recommended
Turkey conducts 5th flight east of Euphrates, Syria

Turkey conducts 5th flight east of Euphrates, Syria

Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts

Immediate precautions needed for quake prep: Experts
3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extension

3 international lenders back Istanbul metro extension

FETÖs Gülen ordered 2016 defeated coup: Court

FETÖ's Gülen ordered 2016 defeated coup: Court

Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkish dentists give Kenyans back their smiles

Turkey launches anti-terror operation in countrys NE

Turkey launches anti-terror operation in country's NE

WORLD EUs Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

EU's Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were doing all they could to get a Brexit deal, and if they failed it would be Britain's responsibility.
ECONOMY Economic confidence at 86 in September

Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes will be underdog for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.