Over 2,600 foreign investors naturalized in Turkey

ISTANBUL

The number of foreign investors who were naturalized since the new regulation easing the conditions to get citizenship last year has hit 2,611, according to the Interior Ministry.

With the family members, a total of 9,962 foreign nationals acquired Turkish citizenship through investment since Sept. 19, 2018.

Foreigners who invest $500,000 in Turkey, deposit $500,000 in Turkish banks or buy real estate worth $250,000 can acquire lifetime residency or citizenship. The minimum level of necessary investment for a citizenship application was $2 million prior to the new regulation.

Iraqi investors topped the list of naturalization with 327 people. They were followed by 250 Afghan investors. 170 Palestinians, 110 Egyptians, 66 Libyans, 44 Lebanese, 29 Saint Kitts and Nevis nationals, 29 Saudis, 28 Azerbaijanis, 26 Pakistanis, 24 Sudanese, 22 Russians, 21 Algerians and 19 U.S. nationals who were also naturalized through the investment program.