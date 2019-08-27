Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

  • August 27 2019 14:37:39

Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

Over 16,000 irregular migrants in Istanbul have been sent to repatriation centers in other provinces of Turkey in the past 1.5 months, the governorship said on Aug. 27.

In a written statement, the Governorship of Istanbul said a total of 16,423 irregular migrants were sent from the city between July 12 and Aug. 25, and their repatriation process is ongoing.

Some 4,500 unregistered Syrians in Istanbul were also referred to temporary refugee centers in other provinces.

Also, Syrians registered in other provinces are leaving, the statement added.

Turkey last week extended a deadline until Oct. 30 for unregistered Syrians in Istanbul to leave the city and to go to the provinces where they were first registered.

New registrations in the city are not allowed but there are some exceptions for individuals who continue their education in the city, those who legally provide employment, and people whose treatment in the city is ongoing.

Turkey hosts over 3.6 million Syrians; some 540,000 out of them are living in Istanbul, according to the official figures.

ISTANBUL, Syrian, Refugees

MOST POPULAR

  1. US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon

    US continues talks with Turkey after F-35 ouster: Pentagon

  2. Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

    Hoteliers in Muğla create units against false claims filed with UK courts

  3. Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

    Israeli statement 'dirty game' before polls: Turkish FM

  4. Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

    Turkey eyes land troops in safe zone in Syria

  5. Bridge collapse injures two in Turkey’s north

    Bridge collapse injures two in Turkey’s north
Recommended
Less than 600 terrorists left in Turkey: Minister

Less than 600 terrorists left in Turkey: Minister
HDP delegation pays visit to main opposition CHP chief

HDP delegation pays visit to main opposition CHP chief
Italian maestro says Turkish audience open to change

Italian maestro says Turkish audience open to change

Elderly in Turkey spend 4 hours a day on screens

Elderly in Turkey spend 4 hours a day on screens

Turkey receives second S-400 battery from Russia

Turkey receives second S-400 battery from Russia

President Erdoğan meets Putin in Moscow amid Idlib tensions

President Erdoğan meets Putin in Moscow amid Idlib tensions
WORLD Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but wont budge on demands

Hong Kong leader open to dialogue but won't budge on demands

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Aug. 27 that she has met with a group of young people about ongoing pro-democracy protests, but she showed no sign of budging on any of the protesters' demands.
ECONOMY Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Over 88% of Turkish households have internet access

Almost nine out of 10 households have internet access in 2019, a Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) survey showed on Aug. 27.    
SPORTS Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Last-minute goal shocks Galatasaray in Turkish league

Reigning champs Galatasaray drew Konyaspor 1-1 in the second match day of the Turkish football league on Aug. 25.