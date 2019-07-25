Over 100 migrants missing off Libyan coast

  • July 25 2019 17:35:21

TRIPOLI- Reuters
At least 116 migrants are missing and another 132 were rescued by Libyan coast guards and local fishermen after a wooden boat capsized off the coast of Komas, a town east of the capital Tripoli, Libyan navy spokesman Ayoub Qassem said on July 25.

Qassem cited survivors as saying there had been more than 200 migrants on board the boat.

Earlier, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that up to 150 people were feared dead in the shipwreck while another 150 were rescued.

Libya, Migrants, Missing

