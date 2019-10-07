Over 1,600 e-cigarettes seized in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Police in Istanbul seized over 1,600 e-cigarettes and more than 10,000 of their spare parts, a security source said.

A total of 1,620 e-cigarettes and their 10,250 spare parts were seized during an operation conducted by the police's anti-smuggling and organized crime branch, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects were also detained in the operation and were later released after a judicial process.