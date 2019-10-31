Over 1.5 tons of illegal fuel seized in Istanbul

TEKİRDAĞ-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police seized over 1.5 tons of illegal fuel in Istanbul and the country's northwest on Oct. 31, security sources said.

Some 1.53 million liters of biodiesel fuel, the largest-ever confiscation in a single operation, were seized in Istanbul's Arnavutköy, Başakşehir, Küçükçekmece, and Silivri districts, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, acting on a tip, Turkish police launched an operation at an unlicensed waste-oil-to-fuel plant in Tekirdağ province before it was transported to Spain with false labeling.

The fuel was worth around €10 million, said the source.

12 suspects, including the factory owner and workers, were arrested for fuel smuggling.