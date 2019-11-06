Outlook revision shows rebalancing of Turkish economy: Fitch director

  • November 06 2019 10:05:59

Outlook revision shows rebalancing of Turkish economy: Fitch director

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
Outlook revision shows rebalancing of Turkish economy: Fitch director

The revision of Turkey’s outlook reflects some further progress in stabilizing and rebalancing of the Turkish economy, said a director at Fitch Ratings.

“The revision of the outlook from negative to stable reflects some further progress in stabilizing and rebalancing the Turkish economy, easing downside risks since our previous review in July. In particular, there’s been a continuation of economic growth and of the improved current account balance which has moved into a slight surplus,” Douglas Winslow, director in Fitch Ratings’ sovereign team, told Anadolu Agency on Nov. 5.

Pointing to Turkey's strong fundamentals, Winslow said: “The external financing position of banks and corporates is somewhat more stable, foreign exchange reserves have moderately increased, inflation has fallen and the lira has held its value despite the greater-than-expected interest rate cuts, helped by the U.S. announcement on removing Syria-related sanctions, and by more favorable global financing conditions.”

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of Turkey’s sovereign credit rating upgrade in the future, Winslow said: “Rating outlooks indicate […] a rating is likely to move over a one-to-two-year period. The Stable Outlook indicates that there is not a high likelihood of a change of rating at the next review. However, the potential triggers for positive rating action do include a) further progress in reducing external vulnerabilities and b) a combination of lower inflation, greater monetary policy credibility and a track record of macroeconomic stability.”

Winslow noted that since July, Fitch have revised up Turkey’s 2019 GDP forecast by 0.8pp (to -0.3%), based on better-than-expected Q2 numbers and leading indicators, but maintained 2020 at 3.1% and 2021 at 3.6%.

He also added that Fitch Ratings is expecting Turkey’s inflation at 12% at the end of 2020 and 10% at the end of 2021 and the policy interest rate at 12% at the end of 2021.

Inflation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

    CHP outlines seven mistakes in AKP’s Syria policy

  3. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  4. UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

    UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'

  5. Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan

    Terrorists still in planned safe zone in northern Syria: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets
Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets

Turkish hazelnut sector eyes new target markets
Qatari manufacturer buys shoes for over $11,000 from Turkey

Qatari manufacturer buys shoes for over $11,000 from Turkey
Turkey’s development bank to launch diversified sub-funds

Turkey’s development bank to launch diversified sub-funds
UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as Airport of Year

UK magazine names Istanbul Airport as 'Airport of Year'
EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020

EU to invest $3.3B in Erasmus+ program in 2020
WORLD Over 11K scientists warn of global climate emergency

Over 11K scientists warn of global 'climate emergency'

An international group of more than 11,000 scientists warned in a letter published on Nov. 5 of an ongoing "climate emergency" that could lead to "untold suffering" if it is not turned back.
ECONOMY Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $706M from domestic markets

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.06 billion Turkish liras ($706.8 million) from domestic markets through an auction and a lease certificate issuance on Nov. 5.
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.