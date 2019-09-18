Oscar nominee 'Commitment' to make debut

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey's 2020 Oscar Awards candidate, Commitment – Aslı, is set to make its debut in Turkey on Sept. 20.

Aslı, a female name in Turkish, is the first movie of director Semih Kaplanoğlu's Bağlılık (Commitment) trilogy.

It has been selected as the nominee for 92nd Academy Awards in the category of the Best Foreign Language Film which will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.

Featuring Kubra Kip, Ece Yüksel, Umur Kurt, Almina Kavcı, Merve Şeyma Zengin, Jale Arıkan and Osman Alkas, the movie's cinematography was undertaken by Andreas Sinanos and musical director was Anjelika Akbar.

The movie focuses on modern parent-child relationships and the dilemmas faced by Aslı about being a mother and a woman.

After leaving her job for a while to look after her baby, Aslı starts searching for a babysitter to be able to return to her job. Meeting Gülnihal -- also a mother -- triggers Aslı's confrontation with her own deepest secrets.

"I have always thought of telling the story of modernism, which distances family members from their roles as mother, father, child and grandfather and the confusion this causes, as my responsibility to my country," Kaplanoğlu told Anadolu Agency.