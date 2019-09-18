Oscar nominee 'Commitment' to make debut

  • September 18 2019 13:31:02

Oscar nominee 'Commitment' to make debut

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Oscar nominee Commitment to make debut

Turkey's 2020 Oscar Awards candidate, Commitment – Aslı, is set to make its debut in Turkey on Sept. 20.         

Aslı, a female name in Turkish, is the first movie of director Semih Kaplanoğlu's Bağlılık (Commitment) trilogy.         

It has been selected as the nominee for 92nd Academy Awards in the category of the Best Foreign Language Film which will be held on Feb. 9, 2020.         

Featuring Kubra Kip, Ece Yüksel, Umur Kurt, Almina Kavcı, Merve Şeyma Zengin, Jale Arıkan and Osman Alkas, the movie's cinematography was undertaken by Andreas Sinanos and musical director was Anjelika Akbar.         

The movie focuses on modern parent-child relationships and the dilemmas faced by Aslı about being a mother and a woman.     

After leaving her job for a while to look after her baby, Aslı starts searching for a babysitter to be able to return to her job. Meeting Gülnihal -- also a mother -- triggers Aslı's confrontation with her own deepest secrets.     

"I have always thought of telling the story of modernism, which distances family members from their roles as mother, father, child and grandfather and the confusion this causes, as my responsibility to my country," Kaplanoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  2. Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

    Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

  3. UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

    UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

  4. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

  5. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship
Recommended
Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Anthony Bourdain’s possessions to be auctioned

Portuguese art in Turkey

Portuguese art in Turkey
Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand

Lord of the Rings to film in New Zealand
Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection

Plants in ancient Antalya sites to be taken under protection
Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul

Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul
After losing Friends, Netflix buys rights to Seinfeld

After losing 'Friends,' Netflix buys rights to 'Seinfeld'
WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   